5 things for June 8: Trump summits, leak probe, migrants, suicides, Mars

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:05 AM ET, Fri June 8, 2018

Trump escalates war of words with allies
(CNN)Congrats to the Washington Capitals! It took more than four decades, but they're finally Stanley Cup champs. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. World summits

The G7 summit is supposed to be a meeting of friends, but it will be anything but friendly later today when President Trump meets up with his counterparts in Canada. US allies are furious with Trump over his trade policies, and the President just waged a Twitter war with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the subject.
    Things look so frosty right now that Trump isn't even staying for the whole summit. He plans to leave Saturday morning, conveniently skipping sessions on climate change and the environment. He'll fly straight to Singapore for his much-anticipated meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Meantime, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in China today for a state visit, his third trip to the country in about a year.
    Is Trump 'winging it' on North Korea summit?

    2. Leak investigation

    James Wolfe, a longtime US Senate staffer, was arrested on charges of lying to federal agents. It's all part of an investigation into leaks. Prosecutors accuse Wolfe of lying to FBI agents last year about his contacts with three reporters, including one he was in a personal relationship with. A trove of emails and phone records shows lots of contact between Wolfe and one reporter, including a text message in which Wolfe wrote, "I always tried to give you as much information that I could," investigators said. The Trump administration wants to come down hard on leakers, and this is the first known instance of the Justice Department targeting a reporter's data under President Trump.
    Former Senate staffer arrested for lying

    3. Migrant crisis

    The United Nations slapped sanctions on six men who allegedly made fortunes buying and selling vulnerable migrants. It's an unprecedented response to the international slave trade that was exposed by CNN. Two Eritreans and four Libyans -- including a commander with the Libyan Coast Guard -- are accused of running criminal networks that traffic migrants through Libya to Europe. The Libyan commander is accused of using guns to intentionally sink boats carrying migrants. Others in the group are accused of having ties to terror groups, selling migrants as sex slaves and being responsible for some of the worst migrant boat disasters in the Mediterranean. The sanctions will freeze the men's financial assets and subject them to strict travel bans.
    UN imposes sanctions on Libyan 'traffickers'

    4. Suicides

    Suicide rates in the US increased more than 25% since 1999, a new CDC report finds. It was even worse in some parts of the country, with 25 states experiencing a rise in suicides of more than 30%. And more than half of those who died by suicide had not been diagnosed with a mental health condition. So, what's fueling the increase? "Social and life and economic stressors are the ones that create the conditions for suicides to happen," one doctor said. Limited access to care, including behavioral and social services, also factored in. If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, there are ways to get help, including calling 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
    How to look for suicide warning signs

    5. Mars

    Was there ever life on Mars? Scientists are still working on an answer to that, but they've gotten some tantalizing clues from NASA's Curiosity rover. It found organic matter in soil samples taken from a 3 billion-year-old mudstone. Curiosity also detected methane in the Martian atmosphere. So, what does that all mean? Searching for life beyond Earth means searching for organic compounds (like the organic matter in the mudstone) and molecules (methane is considered the simplest organic molecule). And Curiosity found evidence of both -- right there on the Red Planet.
    TODAY'S NUMBERS

    14 million
    The number of Facebook users whose sharing settings were temporarily set to public for a few days last month, thanks to a bug. They've all been changed back, the company says.
    Why you've been getting those privacy policy emails

    $1 billion
    That's the fine ZTE will pay as part of a deal with the US to save the state-controlled Chinese smartphone maker. ZTE will also change its corporate leadership and allow a US oversight team to embed inside the company. Some US lawmakers have already vowed to try to block the unusual deal.
    Wilbur Ross: ZTE deal a 'strong deterrent'

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    Reunited and it feels so good
    Have you heard the one about the New Jersey state trooper who pulled over the retired cop and discovered he was the guy who'd delivered him as a baby?
    State trooper meets cop who delievered him as baby

    Headed home
    A stolen copy of a letter Christopher Columbus wrote describing his adventures in the New World is being sent back to Spain from the US.
    Stolen Christopher Columbus letter returned

    No window seat?
    Ready to travel on a plane without windows? Emirates thinks you'll be just fine peering out a "virtual window."
    There's got to be a better way to get your thrills
    So, you've visited the world's highest glass-bottom bridge in China, huh? That's nice. Now, are you ready to bungee-jump off it?
    Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge bungee jump

    What's in a name?
    IHOP says it's getting ready to change its name to IHOb, and we have lots of questions, like if the new "b" stands for bitcoin.
    IHOP changing its name to IHOb. Huh?

    FOR YOUR SNACK BREAK

    Hit the road
    Not sure where to go for your summer vacation? Fear not, friends. Here are 18 great places to travel in the summer of 2018.
    TOTAL RECALL

    Quiz time
    What happened to a lake on Hawaii's Big Island after lava from the Kilauea volcano entered the water?
    a. The water turned red.
    b. The lake exploded.
    c. The lake grew larger.
    d. The lake evaporated.
    Play "Total Recall," CNN's weekly news quiz, to see if you're right.

    TODAY'S QUOTE

    "When you see empty clothes flying in the air, it's just unappealing and not mesmerizing or beautiful."
    Alia Khan, chairwoman of the Islamic Fashion & Design Council in the United Arab Emirates, after witnessing a bizarre fashion show at a Saudi Arabian hotel in which drones floated dresses along a catwalk
    Drones on runway in Saudi fashion show

    AND FINALLY

    Heavy metal
    Congrats, everybody! We made it to Friday. Let's celebrate by watching a hydraulic press crush candles. Trust us, it's worth it. (Click to view.)