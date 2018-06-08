Anthony Bourdain helped a kid fighting leukemia make his dream trip to find the world's best seafood

(CNN) Evan Piña-White has been a foodie since he was a little boy and Anthony Bourdain was his favorite.

He was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia when he was in middle school and would binge-watch Bourdain's television shows while he went through his chemotherapy treatments.

"That was how Evan filled his time at the hospital," said Brian Miller with Make-A-Wish Missouri. "He fell in love with Anthony Bourdain and everything about his show."

After a tough round of chemotherapy in 2010, he got to meet Bourdain at a book signing event in Saint Louis. The 11-year-old asked where he should go to get the best seafood once he beat his disease, Miller said.

Bourdain told him to eat his way through Spain.

