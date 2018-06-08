(CNN) News of Anthony Bourdain's death shook the world Friday morning.

Within minutes, Bourdain's colleagues, friends and fans flooded social media, celebrating the impact Bourdain made on the culinary community and beyond.

They expressed their sadness, but they also spoke of Bourdain's ability to shed light on a myriad of different cultures in a way that highlighted their beauty and charm, and showed us we weren't that different from each other after all.

"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain," said fellow chef Gordon Ramsay. "He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food."

Bourdain was a "great explorer and brilliant storyteller," said chef Yotam Ottolenghi on Instagram. "A huge loss of a person who shaped and changed the way we write about food."