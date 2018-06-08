(CNN) News of Anthony Bourdain's death shook people around the world on Friday morning. Many took to Twitter to express sadness, heartbreak and to honor the life of the storyteller and chef.

"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain," said fellow chef Gordon Ramsay. "He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food."

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

"Anthony. One of my idols," wrote Chrissy Teigen. "Unapologetic, passionate and one of the beststorytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. ... Be at peace now :("

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

He 'did right' by other cultures

Some recognized Bourdain for his ability to turn the spotlight on different cultures around the world while being respectful and receptive.

Read More