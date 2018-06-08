London (CNN) UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he has grown "increasingly admiring" of Donald Trump and appeared to suggest that the US President would handle Brexit negotiations better than Prime Minister Theresa May during remarks made at a private dinner earlier this week.

"Imagine Trump doing Brexit," Johnson said, according to a leaked audio recording obtained and published by BuzzFeed News . "I have become more and more convinced that there is method in his madness."

"He'd go in bloody hard ... There would be all sorts of breakdowns, there would be all sorts of chaos. Everyone would think he'd gone mad. But actually you might get somewhere. It's a very, very good thought," he said.

Johnson reportedly made the remarks at a dinner with fellow prominent Conservatives in London on Wednesday. Buzzfeed did not specify how it obtained the audio, and it's unclear if Johnson knew he was being recorded.

During his speech, Johnson touched upon everything from Brexit to Russia and the upcoming summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to Buzzfeed. The site only published audio that related to Brexit negotiations.

