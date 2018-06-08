Breaking News

Dominic Thiem ends Cecchinato fairytale to reach French Open final

Updated 10:27 AM ET, Fri June 8, 2018

  • Thiem reaches first French Open final
  • Beat Cecchinato 7-5 7-6 6-1
  • Will meet either Nadal or Del Potro in final

(CNN)He's the pretender to the throne of the King of Clay, but rising star Dominic Thiem has a chance to usurp Rafael Nadal after reaching his first French Open final.

The 24-year-old Austrian ended the fairytale of Italy's Marco Cecchinato, conqueror of Novak Djokovic, in the first of Friday's semifinals at Roland Garros.
He beat Cecchinato, ranked 72 in the world, 7-5 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 and will meet either 10-time champion Nadal or Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in Sunday's final.
    Thiem, who beat Nadal in three sets in May, is ranked No. 8 in the world and will be playing in his first grand slam final.
    Nadal, who turned 32 earlier in the tournament, went a set down to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in Wednesday's quarterfinal but came back in resurgent mood after an overnight rain delay to win for the loss of only four more games.
    The world No. 1 won the French Open on his debut as a 19-year-old and is the only player to have won the same grand slam 10 times.
    Former US Open champion Del Potro, who was close to quitting the game because of a string of wrist injuries, beat Marin Cilic in his quarterfinal.