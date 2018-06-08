Breaking News

Trump continues to back EPA chief Scott Pruitt. He's 'doing a great job'

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Updated 9:30 AM ET, Fri June 8, 2018

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Appropriations Committee during a hearing on the 2019 Fiscal Year EPA budget at the Capitol on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Alex Edelman/Getty Images)
(CNN)President Donald Trump expressed confidence in his EPA chief Scott Pruitt, who is tangled in multiple ethics scandals, saying he believes Pruitt is "doing a great job."

"Well, Scott Pruitt is doing a great job within the walls of the EPA," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House Friday. "I mean, we're setting records. Outside, he's being attacked very viciously by the press. I'm not saying that he's blameless, but we'll see what happens."
Trump did not answer the reporter's follow-up question, "Are you not tired of him?"
Pruitt is currently facing multiple inquiries from ethics watchdogs, federal auditors and congressional committees into his actions at the agency. The inquiries are looking into Pruitt's travel expenses as well as his security detail.
    This week, reports have surfaced that Pruitt asked aides to pick up his dry cleaning, drive him around so he could look for a particular lotion from Ritz-Carlton hotels, had an aide inquire with Chick-fil-A about opening a franchise, and have an aide search for a used mattress from a Trump hotel.

