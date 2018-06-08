(CNN) President Donald Trump expressed confidence in his EPA chief Scott Pruitt, who is tangled in multiple ethics scandals, saying he believes Pruitt is "doing a great job."

"Well, Scott Pruitt is doing a great job within the walls of the EPA," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House Friday. "I mean, we're setting records. Outside, he's being attacked very viciously by the press. I'm not saying that he's blameless, but we'll see what happens."

Trump did not answer the reporter's follow-up question, "Are you not tired of him?"