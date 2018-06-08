(CNN) President Donald Trump said Friday that he didn't think House Speaker Paul Ryan was agreeing with Rep. Trey Gowdy's assessment that the FBI acted properly by using a confidential informant to contact members of the Trump campaign as it investigated ties to Russia, even though Ryan said as much this week.

"I think if you look at what Paul Ryan is saying, it didn't come out that way," Trump said when asked about Ryan agreeing with his fellow Republican. "The fact is, they had people in our campaign. They had people doing things that have never been done in the history of our country. And it really is a disgrace. Frankly, that stuff is just starting to come out."

But Ryan said this week that he did agree with Gowdy's assessment.

"I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment's accurate, I think, but we have some more digging to do. We're waiting for some more document requests," Ryan told reporters at a news conference on Capitol Hill. "It would have been helpful if we got this information earlier."

Gowdy said days earlier that he thought the FBI acted appropriately in the probe.

Read More