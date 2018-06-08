Trump doesn't rule out pardoning Manafort, Cohen

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Friday declined to rule out the possibility that he could pardon his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort or personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

The President also reiterated his belief that he has the power to pardon himself, though he again said he would not do so.

‪"I haven't even thought about it," Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn, referring to Manafort and Cohen. "I haven't thought about any of it. It's certainly far too early to be thinking about that."

He added, "They haven't been convicted of anything. There's nothing to pardon."

Manafort has been indicted in the special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and faces charges related to his failure to disclose his US lobbying work for a foreign government, bank fraud and other financial crimes. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Read More