Trump's late arrival at G7 puts meeting with Macron on hold

Washington (CNN) A meeting between US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled for Friday morning has been scrapped, according to the White House, and is expected to happen later today.

Trump was expected to meet with his French counterpart when he arrived at the Group of Seven summit in Quebec.

The White House told reporters they are working to reschedule the meeting for potentially later Friday. Trump left Washington nearly an hour later than scheduled, delaying the anticipated meeting.

Trump also intends to leave the summit early, skipping sessions on climate change and the environment, issues Macron has championed. Though the two leaders had become remarkably close over the past year, their relationship has been rocky in the lead-up to the G7 summit.

Last week, Macron candidly criticized Trump's policies during a phone call over trade and immigration that turned sour, two sources told CNN.

