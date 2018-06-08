Trump's late arrival at G7 puts meeting with Macron on hold

Washington (CNN)A meeting between US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled for Friday morning has been scrapped, according to the White House, and is expected to happen later today.
Trump was expected to meet with his French counterpart when he arrived at the Group of Seven summit in Quebec.
The White House told reporters they are working to reschedule the meeting for potentially later Friday. Trump left Washington nearly an hour later than scheduled, delaying the anticipated meeting.
Trump also intends to leave the summit early, skipping sessions on climate change and the environment, issues Macron has championed. Though the two leaders had become remarkably close over the past year, their relationship has been rocky in the lead-up to the G7 summit.
Last week, Macron candidly criticized Trump's policies during a phone call over trade and immigration that turned sour, two sources told CNN.
The allies have also been trading barbs on Twitter. After Macron's suggestion that G7 nations would band together without the US, Trump responded by accusing France, as part of the European Union, of "charging the US massive tariffs and creat(ing) non-monetary barriers."
It was less than two months ago that Trump hosted Macron at the White House and the two engaged in persistent back-patting, handshaking and pecks on the cheek.
But Macron has not shied away from criticizing Trump about his decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord or the Iran nuclear deal.