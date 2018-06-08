Breaking News

Trump's late arrival at G7 puts meeting with Macron on hold

By Veronica Stracqualursi and Kevin Liptak, CNN

Updated 12:16 PM ET, Fri June 8, 2018

President Donald Trump arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Washington (CNN)A meeting between US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled for Friday morning has been scrapped, according to the White House, and is expected to happen later today.

Trump was expected to meet with his French counterpart when he arrived at the Group of Seven summit in Quebec.
The White House told reporters they are working to reschedule the meeting for potentially later Friday. Trump left Washington nearly an hour later than scheduled, delaying the anticipated meeting.
The two leaders have been trading barbs on Twitter ahead of their meeting.
