Judge denies President's request to confidentially contest seized Cohen documents

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

Updated 5:28 PM ET, Fri June 8, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 30: Michael Cohen, (L) former personal lawyer and confidante for President Donald Trump, exits the United States District Court Southern District of New York on May 30, 2018 in New York City. According to a filing submitted to the court Tuesday night by special master Barbara Jones, federal prosecutors investigating Michael Cohen, a longtime personal lawyer and confidante for President Donald Trump, are set to receive 1 million files from three of his cellphones that were seized last month. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
(CNN)After President Donald Trump's lawyers sought to keep their protest over privilege in Michael Cohen's seized documents confidential, federal Judge Kimba Wood told them they must publicly file their objections to the special master's attorney-client privilege designations.

The only thing Trump will be able to discuss with the court confidentially will be the "substance of the contested documents," Wood said Friday.
Several news organizations, including CNN, had implored Wood to maintain "the greatest transparency possible in the these proceedings" and regarding the documents they want to keep under attorney-client privilege.
