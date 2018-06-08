(CNN) House Democrats, fed up with Scott Pruitt's seemingly endless stream of questionable ethical behavior, are seeking to take the investigation against him to a new level -- to the FBI and Department of Justice.

The request was sparked by recent reports that the EPA administrator has been using his staff to run personal errands, including finding his wife a job, hunting for a Washington apartment and picking up snacks, dry cleaning and hand lotion.

"At the very least, we know that federal ethics laws bar public officials from using their position or staff for private gain. Administrator Pruitt has certainly done just that," wrote Rep. Don Beyer in a letter to the FBI and Justice Department, which requests an investigation into Pruitt. "Administrator Pruitt directly, and admittedly, used EPA resources to attempt to secure a job for his wife."

EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox referred CNN's request for comment to Pruitt's outside counsel.

In some cases, Pruitt used his unprecedented around-the-clock security staff to do personal favors . Pruitt has 19 protection officers on his staff, costing taxpayers $3.5 million over the past year, but his justification that it's because of death threats has come under intense scrutiny, and reports that they were used to do things like ferry him around for specific kinds of moisturizer are creating a buzz on Capitol Hill.

