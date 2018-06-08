Pompeo says North Korea nukes must all go before sanctions end

Quebec City (CNN) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated US calls for North Korea to completely rid itself of all remnants of its nuclear weapons program before international sanctions are lifted on the pariah nation.

Speaking in a series of Friday interviews with journalists from Asian countries that lie in close proximity to North Korea, Pompeo said that would include any possible clandestine sites unknown to those outside North Korea.

"I don't want to get too far into the details, but when you think about complete denuclearization, it would certainly be all of their sites, not just those that have been declared," Pompeo said in an interview Friday with YTN, a South Korean TV network. "So we've got to make sure that it's complete."

"That takes a great deal of work, a great big commitment on the part of North Korea as well, and there'll be a parallel set of security assurances that are also big and bold and different," the top US diplomat said.

Pompeo suggested the administration would link those security assurances to the economic benefits that could stem from a deal.

JUST WATCHED Pompeo responds to Giuliani's N. Korea remark Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Pompeo responds to Giuliani's N. Korea remark 01:06

Read More