Political GIFs of the week: The headset drop is the new mic drop

(CNN) One of these weeks, it would be nice to look back on politics and think about how little happened. That week was not this week. Let's relive some of the top moments, shall we?

On their way out to the Rose Garden, Abe and Trump left the door to the Oval Office open. Was it a metaphor for keeping the door open for diplomacy? (Probably not.) Is that door often left open when people leave and the weather is nice? (Probably.) Would it throw American dads into an absolute tizzy over "trying to air condition the entire neighborhood"? (Definitely.)