Political GIFs of the week: The headset drop is the new mic drop

(CNN) One of these weeks, it would be nice to look back on politics and think about how little happened. That week was not this week. Let's relive some of the top moments, shall we?

Football Eagles are out. Bald eagles and other patriotic things are in. At least, as far as the White House is concerned. President Trump uninvited the Super Bowl champions from their visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and replaced that event with a celebration of America, complete with a hand over his heart.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau effectively dissolved the Consumer Advisory Board earlier this week. It's those kinds of moves that make people like Sen. Elizabeth Warren -- seen above talking animatedly about regulations earlier this week -- unhappy.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe came to visit the White House on Thursday. His first visit made headlines for a particularly awkward handshake . This time Abe showed off what I think should be his signature move: the translation earpiece throw-down. Does not have the same ring as a "mic drop," but it's definitely less (ie, not at all) aurally jarring for people in the crowd.

