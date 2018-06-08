Manafort's lawyers say Mueller's new charges are based on 'thinnest of evidence'

(CNN) Former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his attorneys struck back at special counsel Robert Mueller's charges of witness tampering late Friday, calling them based on the "thinnest of evidence."

In a court filing responding to accusations of witness tampering brought by Mueller on Monday, Manafort's attorneys urged the court to maintain his current conditions of pre-trial release.

In the late Friday filing, Manafort's lawyers said the special counsel's allegations of witness tampering "conjures a sinister plot" to persuade associates to perjure themselves, but disputes that the evidence provided establishes any tampering. In addition, the filing says, Manafort's right to a fair trial by impartial jury "may have been irreparably damaged by the Special Counsel's latest, very public and very specious, filing of this motion."

"Mr. Manafort asked no one to provide a false affidavit or false testimony at trial, or perjure themselves, and he has not given -- nor offered to give -- any potential witness anything in exchange for false testimony," the response said.

On Monday, Mueller asked a Washington, DC, federal judge to send Manafort to jail for allegedly attempting to get witnesses to lie for him in court.

