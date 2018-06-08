From pardons to Pruitt: Another long, busy week in the Trump White House

Washington (CNN) This week began with news of President Donald Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House, and ended Friday with news of him congratulating the Washington Capitals on their Stanley Cup win.

Meanwhile, away from the White House, Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt continued to make headlines for a growing list of scandals. Trump expressed confidence in Pruitt, saying he believes Pruitt is "doing a great job."

Check out this week's 30 big headlines, rounded up by CNN's Brenna Williams , below.