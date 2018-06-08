Judge postpones ruling whether US can release American held as enemy combatant into Syria

(CNN) A federal judge in Washington DC postponed a decision on whether the US government can release a US citizen that it has been holding as an enemy combatant into Syria.

District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the US District Court for the District of Columbia asked the government and the ACLU -- which is representing the American -- to give her more time to make her decision and ordered a hearing on June 20 to further discuss the issue. She also urged the parties to work toward a "mutually agreeable" solution in the case.

The controversy began when the ACLU fought the man's detention in Iraq, allegedly for fighting for ISIS. When the government suddenly announced it planned to release the man, the ACLU rushed to court arguing that a release in Syria would be a likely death sentence.

Chutkan asked skeptical questions of the lawyers on each side exclaiming at one point, "As with everything in this case, we are in uncharted territory."

Jonathan Hafetz, the ACLU lawyer, said it was "truly shocking" that the government would suddenly announce that it planned to release the unnamed US citizen in a country where the US government advises its own citizens not to go.

