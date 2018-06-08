Dennis Rodman traveling to Singapore for North Korea summit

Watch CNN's Chris Cuomo's exclusive interview with Dennis Rodman Monday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET on "Cuomo Prime Time."

Washington (CNN) Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is traveling to Singapore for the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Rodman's agent, Darren Prince, confirmed the trip.

"He is willing to offer his support for his friends, President Trump and Marshall Kim Jong Un," Prince said.

The NBA Hall-of-Famer also posted the announcement on Instagram Friday morning only to delete it soon after.

"Thanks to my loyal sponsors from @potcoin and my team at @princemarketinggroup , I will be flying to Singapore for the historical Summit. I'll give whatever support is needed to my friends, President Trump and Marshall Kim Jong Un," the NBA Hall-of-Famer posted on Instagram Friday morning.

Read More