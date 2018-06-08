Washington (CNN) The nation's capital was rocking the red Thursday night as its eponymous hockey team took home the Stanley Cup. It was the first championship for the Washington Capitals, earning congratulations from some of DC's most powerful players -- including the President himself.

"Congratulations to the Washington Capitals on their GREAT play and winning the Stanley Cup Championship. Alex Ovechkin, the team captain, was spectacular - a true Superstar!" President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning. "D.C. is popping, in many ways. What a time!"

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia tweeted Thursday night: "Are the Caps the best team in the NHL? OVIously!," with a GIF of team captain Alexander Ovechkin.

Rep. Barbara Comstock, a Republican who represents Virginia's 10th District, cheered through Twitter following the Capitals victory.

"C.A.P.S. CAPS CAPS CAPS #StanleyCup #ALLCAPS," she wrote , quoting a tweet from the team.