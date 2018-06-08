Carl Higbie, who left Trump administration over racist comments, resigns from Trump-aligned group

(CNN) Carl Higbie, a top staffer at a non-profit group closely aligned with President Donald Trump, resigned his post this week after companies said they'd no longer contribute to the group in part due to his past comments.

Higbie said he left to join another organization, which would be announced next week.

"I resigned to join the other organization," Higbie emailed CNN. "That release will have all the details next week."

America First Policies did not respond to a request for comment.