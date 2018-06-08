US Air Force temporarily grounds all B-1 bombers for safety reasons

Washington (CNN) The US Air Force has grounded all B-1B Lancer bombers, a major component of the US long range bombing fleet, for safety reasons, the Air Force said Friday.

"During the safety investigation process following an emergency landing of a B-1B in Midland, Texas, an issue with ejection seat components was discovered that necessitated the stand down," Air Force spokesman Major William Russell said in a statement. The order was issued June 7.

"As these issues are resolved, aircraft will return to flight," Russell said.

The highly versatile, supersonic B-1 carries the largest conventional payload of any aircraft in the US Air Force. It does not carry nuclear weapons.

The B-1 bombers were featured in the US strikes against Syria's chemical weapons facilities in April.

