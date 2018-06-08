Doctor: Suicide prevention: here's how you can help

Ford Vox is a physician specializing in rehabilitation medicine. He is also a journalist and medical analyst for National Public Radio affiliate WABE-FM 90.1 in Atlanta. He writes frequently for CNN Opinion. Follow him on Twitter @FordVox. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) For the millions who watched his shows, Anthony Bourdain was a man living his best life, a magnetic interlocutor and bon vivant on a mission filled with travel, new experiences and people, as well as reunions with old friends. In fact, Bourdain seemed to be doing just about everything mental health providers recommend to stay mentally healthy.

Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France on Friday morning. The reported cause of death was suicide.

It shouldn't be a secret, but it remains so for too many of us: No one is living their perfect life. We all struggle. And many of us are affected by a disease that doesn't always show itself, with depression and bipolar disorder being two of the most common mental health diagnoses, both still shrouded in shame.

I personally benefited from counseling services as a depressed medical student. I wasn't alone: Fully 25% of medical students experience depression, but because of the stigma surrounding mental health, I was in the minority by seeking help -- 85% of those who need help don't get it. And these are the people we're training to take care of the rest of us. Think about that.

Bourdain's death comes directly after the suicide of Kate Spade, another beloved celebrity and businesswoman, and following news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that American suicides generally have spiked by 25% since 1999. We all know there's something deeply wrong here, and that we have to do better. Mental health is the foundation of life, and we've got to do everything we can to preserve it.