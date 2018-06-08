Chef Edward Lee: Bourdain changed my life

Edward Lee is a chef and writer, who hosted season 3 of "Mind of a Chef," which was produced by Anthony Bourdain. He divides his time between Louisville, Kentucky, and Washington, DC, and is the author, most recently, of "Buttermilk Graffiti." The views expressed here are solely the author's.
(CNN)Anthony Bourdain was universally adored for his writing, his wit and swagger, his bitter intelligence, his sarcasm and his refreshingly honest vision of the world. It was as nuanced and tender as it was grim and sardonic. Tony gave us a world that we didn't know we needed. He gave us stories of people we didn't know we loved. He gave us the meat and the juice and never spared us the gristle, the cartilage and blood. He gave us his time and energy and thoughtfulness. He gave us a humanity we sometimes didn't deserve.
