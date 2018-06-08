Anthony Bourdain saw the humanity in all of us

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Anthony Bourdain, who died in France on Friday at 61, was always more of a teacher than an avatar. For the millions who watched his television series, "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown," he redefined not just the travel show, but the whole point of travel itself.

If you were paying attention, he offered a wonderfully inquisitive, quietly humble and profoundly empathetic way to move through the world.

Jill Filipovic

Bourdain's medium was food: eating it, making it, sharing it. He rose to fame not through his knife skills, but by his tales from the kitchen, which were bawdy and funny and sometimes dark. And he skyrocketed to superstardom when he started appearing on TV. What set his shows apart wasn't the cinematography, although they were always shot beautifully, nor his decision to visit places both far-flung and nearby, although that, too, was a smart and creative choice -- his episode in the Bronx, for example, is one of his best.

What truly made Bourdain special was his fundamental desire to connect with people, and the fundamental openness he brought to that effort. It's easy to travel -- and to make a travel show -- where you check off the boxes: the great art museums, the masterful architecture, the tallest whatever or biggest something else.

Bourdain eschewed all of that in favor of something more penetrating and democratic: how people all over the world use food to bond, to express their creativity, to nurture their loved ones, to carry forward tradition and memory, and to indulge in new experiences. Touching on the near-universal pleasure of eating allowed those of us watching to explore the world a little differently through Bourdain.

