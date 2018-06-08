Israeli forces kill 4 protesters in Gaza, Palestinian ministry says

Beit Jala, West Bank (CNN) Israeli soldiers on Friday killed four Palestinians and wounded more than 600 others protesting in Gaza along the fence that separates the territory from Israel, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

WAFA , the official Palestinian news agency, said Haitham al-Jamal, 15, and Ziad Jadallah Bureim, were shot and killed east of Khan Younes in southern Gaza; Yousef al-Fasih, 29, was killed east of Gaza City; and Imad Nabil Abu Darabi, 26, was killed east of Jabalia, in northern Gaza.

Israeli forces fired on protesters with live ammunition and tear gas, according to WAFA. Of those wounded, 92 were hit by live fire while the rest suffered from tear gas inhalation, the news agency said.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered at several locations along the fence on Friday, calling for their right to return to lands in present-day Israel that their ancestors fled or were expelled from 70 years ago.

Palestinian officials and rights groups have criticized the Israeli military for using deadly force against largely unarmed protesters.

