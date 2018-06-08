(CNN) A multistate outbreak of salmonella linked to pre-cut melon has sickened at least 60 people, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Saturday. A recall has affected eight states, the CDC said.

Six people are sick in Illinois, 11 in Indiana, 32 in Michigan, 10 in Missouri and one in Ohio.

The melon was also sold in Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina. Stores carrying the melon include Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen's, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods/Amazon

Thirty-one people have been hospitalized in this outbreak, the CDC said, and no deaths have been reported.

Diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps are the symptoms of salmonella infection . Signs of illness typically occur within 12 to 72 hours and last for four to seven days.

