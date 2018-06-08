Story highlights Sixty people in five Midwestern states have become ill

The melon was sold at Kroger, Walmart, Jay C and Payless stores

(CNN) A multistate outbreak of salmonella linked to pre-cut melon has sickened 60 people in five Midwestern states, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Six people are sick in Illinois, 11 in Indiana, 32 in Michigan, 10 in Missouri and one in Ohio.

Thirty-one people have been hospitalized in this outbreak, the CDC said, and no deaths have been reported.

Diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps are the symptoms of salmonella infection . Signs of illness typically occur within 12 to 72 hours and last for four to seven days.

The individuals who became ill said they ate pre-cut cantaloupe, watermelon or a fruit salad mix that contained melon. Most bought their pre-cut melon at Walmart or Kroger stores.

On Thursday, Walmart, Kroger, Jay C and Payless stores in the affected states removed pre-cut melon products linked to the outbreak, the CDC said in announcing the outbreak.

