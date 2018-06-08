The scoop on dairy-free 'ice creams'

Story highlights Some versions of these dairy-free treats are relatively low in fat and calories

But "dairy-free" or "vegan" doesn't mean it's healthier than the regular version

(CNN) We may all scream for ice cream, especially on a hot summer day. And even if you avoid dairy, you can find delicious, decadent dairy-free frozen treats in just about any ice cream aisle.

But are "ice creams" made with soy, cashew, almond and coconut milk any healthier than their dairy-containing counterparts? And how do dairy-free brands compare with traditional brands offering dairy-free options? We've got the scoop.

Dairy-free brands

The first thing to note is that the US Food and Drug Administration defines ice cream as containing "dairy ingredients," so the term you will see on dairy-free ice cream labels is "nondairy frozen dessert."

If you are counting calories but crave dairy-free "ice cream," you'll be pleasantly surprised to find that some versions of this indulgent treat are relatively low in fat and calories. For example, So Delicious' Creamy Vanilla soy milk ice cream has only 120 calories and 0 grams of saturated fat per half-cup serving. Similarly, Dream's vanilla-flavored almond milk ice cream has 140 calories and 1 gram of saturated fat per half-cup serving. That's a reasonable amount of discretionary calories and fat, and if you're concerned about your weight or heart health, these vegan options can be enjoyed without making much of a dent in your daily calorie and saturated fat budgets.