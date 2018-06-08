Story highlights UK Foreign Office issues warning to Britons

Russian hooligans and political tension noted

Asians, Afro-Caribbeans and LGBT community "at risk"

(CNN) British football fans traveling to Russia for the World Cup have been warned about threats of racism and violence by Russian "hooligans," including "heightened risks" to members of the LGBT community.

UK Foreign Affairs Committee report released on Friday said LGBT individuals are at "significant risk," as they "not only face the risk of violence from vigilante groups, but lack adequate protection from the state."

Pride in Football, an alliance of LGBT fan groups, provided the Foreign Affairs Committee with two threatening emails they had received ahead of the World Cup. One included an image of a man threateningly wielding a knife.

A Human Rights and Democracy Report published by the UK Foreign Office in 2016 said LGBT members were at risk of "persecution and violence" in Russia, with the government "taking little action to combat homophobia."

The Foreign Office's travel advice to Russia includes warnings of "racially motivated attacks," adding that travelers of Asian or Afro-Caribbean descent may "attract some unwanted attention in public places and should take care."

Read More