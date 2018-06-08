London (CNN) Oscar-winning actress and screenwriter Emma Thompson was awarded a damehood in Queen Elizabeth II's 2018 birthday honors list, while Nobel Prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro was knighted.

Thompson, who was recognized for services to drama, is notable for her versatility as an actress and as the only person to have won Academy Awards for both acting and writing, for "Howards End" and "Sense and Sensibility," respectively, the honors committee said.

Kazuo Ishiguro, the 2017 Nobel Literature Prize laureate, is pictured in December in Stockholm, Sweden.

Ishiguro, whose family moved to Britain from Japan when he was 5 years old, was honored for services to literature. His best-known novels include "Never Let Me Go" and "The Remains of the Day." Thompson starred in the 1993 film adaptation of the latter.

Former Liverpool soccer great Kenny Dalglish was also knighted, as was historian and broadcaster Professor Simon Schama. Professor Mary Beard, well known for her work on TV documentaries, was given a damehood for services to the study of classical civilizations.

Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish recognizes the applause of the supporters at Anfield in Liverpool last October.

More than 1,000 people received awards in the latest honors list, which is drawn up by the government and approved by the Queen. The list is released twice a year -- at New Year's and for the Queen's official birthday in June.

