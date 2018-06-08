Berlin, Germany (CNN) An Iraqi migrant suspected of the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in western Germany has been caught by Kurdish forces in Iraq, Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Friday, one day after German police issued an international warrant for his arrest.

Ali Bashar, a 20-year-old asylum-seeker, was arrested in northern Iraq early Friday at Germany's request, police said. He had fled from Germany to Iraq via Istanbul with his family on June 2.

"I thank the participating Kurdish security forces for making the arrest possible," Seehofer said.

Susanna Maria Feldman, a resident in the western German city of Wiesbaden, was reported missing by her mother on May 23.

By the time the police opened an investigation, Bashar and seven other family members -- all of whom lived in a refugee center in Wiesbaden -- had fled using identification papers that German authorities failed to identify as suspect. The plane tickets contained different names from those given on the residence documents for Bashar and his family, officials said.

Read More