(CNN) Broadway's biggest night is right around the corner.

The 2018 Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, live from NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Here's everything you need to know:

Where to watch

The show will air live on CBS at 8pm ET. It will also be streaming in select markets on CBS All Access. Viewers can watch the red carpet at 5:30pm ET on TonyAwards.com.

Who's hosting

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles are set to host together. Both have been nominated for a Tony Award. Bareilles is nominated this year for as being one of the songwriters for "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical."

'Mean Girls' is leading the way

"Mean Girls" and "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical" lead with 12 nominations. "Angels in America," "The Band's Visit" and "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel" follow with 11 each. Tina Fey wrote the 2004 film "Mean Girls" and also wrote the Broadway production, which made its debut in April. "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" was nominated for ten Tony Awards. The play, based on the hit books by J.K. Rowling, also made its Broadway debut this year.

You'll see some famous faces

Some of this year's presenters include Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Armie Hammer, Billy Joel, Patti LuPone, Matthew Morrison, Leslie Odom, Jr., Jim Parsons, Bernadette Peters, Zachary Quinto and Kerry Washington.

'The Boss' will be celebrated

Bruce Springsteen is being honored with a special Tony Award for "Springsteen," his one-man show on Broadway. He is also set to perform.