'Hotel Artemis' isn't worth checking out, despite its guest list

(CNN) "Hotel Artemis" serves up a peculiar mishmash of ideas, made more intriguing by its eclectic roster of high-class talent. Ultimately, though, this moody, bleak film about a secretive hospital for criminals oozes atmosphere but isn't worth checking out, or perhaps, checking in.

Set a decade in the future, the movie finds Los Angeles in the throes of mass civil unrest, born out of water shortages related to privatized ownership of the precious commodity. As nightmarish near-futures go, so far, so pretty interesting, if depressing.

Against that backdrop, though, writer Drew Pearce (also making his directing debut) puts together a strange tale set in a facility where connected criminals come in time of need, securing state-of-the-art treatment from The Nurse (Jodie Foster) and her massive orderly, the aptly named Everest ("Guardians of the Galaxy's" Dave Bautista).

In short order, the cast of patients grows to include a pair of wounded thieves, brothers Sherman ("This is Us's" Sterling K. Brown) and Lev ("Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry); a master assassin ("The Mummy's Sofia Boutella), and the crime boss who founded the facility (Jeff Goldblum, in what amounts to a cameo) along with his vicious son (Zachary Quinto), who's a little too eager to gain dad's approval.

Pretty soon, all of the rules that The Nurse articulates right off the bat -- "No guns. No cops. No killing the other patients" -- start falling by the wayside, in an evening that The Nurse keeps likening to any other Wednesday, but which becomes increasingly desperate as the night rages on.

