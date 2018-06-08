'Game of Thrones' prequel gets pilot order at HBO

(CNN) HBO may have finally landed on a way to give "Game of Thrones" fans their fill of Westros after the show's final season.

HBO has ordered a pilot for a possible spin-off of the mega hit series, the network confirmed to CNN. The new project, a prequel, comes from British screenwriter and producer Jane Goldman and "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin.

As previously reported, several ideas for possible "Game of Thrones" related projects had been in development.

The pilot, HBO said, takes place thousands of years before the events of "Game of Thrones" and "chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour."

The network teases in a logline, "from the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend... it's not the story we think we know."

