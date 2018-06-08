(CNN) George and Amal Clooney may be the ultimate couple goal.

The actor was awarded the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award on Thursday. Don Cheadle, Bill Murray, Anna Kendrick and Cate Blanchett were among those who paid tribute to Clooney's accomplishments in Hollywood, but it was his wife's heartfelt speech that moved him to tears.

"Although George's modesty attributes much of the success we are celebrating here tonight to luck, I think it's incredible talent and character that got him here and these attributes also make him an amazing husband and father," Amal said.

In her tribute -- video of which was shared on social media by some in attendance -- Amal joked that before she met her husband, she thought she was destined to "be a spinster."

"I couldn't sleep when we were apart and I'm told that I would display a particular grin and head tilt when reading his text messages or the letters that he would hide in my bag," she said. "Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time."

Read More