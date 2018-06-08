Missing Korean hiker survives six days at bottom of Australian ravine

(CNN) A 25-year-old South Korean hiker is recovering in hospital after being trapped for six days at the bottom of a deep ravine in the Australian bush.

Joohee Han disappeared on Friday, June 1 after telling a friend at a hostel in the Queensland town of Tully that she was going to hike nearby Mount Tyson.

State Emergency Service (SES), the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and civilian volunteers searched for days for her whereabouts. A member of the public had heard her shouts on Saturday, but didn't inform the police until Thursday.

