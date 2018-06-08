Putin heads to Beijing for state visit with birthday buddy Xi Jinping

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in China for a state visit Friday, his third trip in just over one year as Beijing and Moscow look to promote their special relationship.

Warmer ties between the two countries have been highly-publicized in Russian and Chinese state media in recent months, including an interview on Chinese state TV last week when Putin spoke glowingly of President Xi Jinping.

Maria Repnikova, assistant professor in global communication at Georgia State University, told CNN that, while the two countries were undoubtedly growing closer, there is also an element of global propaganda at play.

"Both countries really use their relationship to showcase ... there is an alternative to the American hegemony and they've been doing that for a while even before Trump," she said.

"This closeness is aimed towards a global audience, not just Russian or Chinese viewers."