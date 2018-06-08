US expands China health alert after acoustic incident

(CNN) The US State Department on Friday issued an expanded health alert for China over concerns for the safety of US personnel in the country following reports of a series of mysterious acoustic incidents.

A health alert was first issued for Guangzhou on May 23 after a US employee stationed in the southern Chinese city was diagnosed with a mild brain injury after complaining of unexplained sonic phenomena. The latest alert is countrywide.

On Wednesday, the State Department said it had sent an unspecified number of US personnel stationed in China back to the United States for further medical testing.

In the alert, the State Department compared the employee's injuries to those suffered by US personnel and their families in Cuba between 2016 and 2017.

Those affected in Cuba were diagnosed a range of symptoms after being exposed to what officials have described as "acoustic attacks."

