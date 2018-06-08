(CNN) Staff at Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) came up with an innovative idea as part of their ongoing efforts to secure pay increases -- they slipped secret messages and hashtags into weather forecasts and social media posts on the bureau's official channels.

The secret messages, which included the hashtags "#BOMonSTRIKE," "#5yearpayfreeze" and #SupportUs, along with links to a union petition, popped up on social media after members of the public started noticing them and praising their creativity.

"Today's forecast: Cloudy with a chance of industrial action," tweeted author Campbell McConachie, along with a screenshot of a forecast with the union hashtags.

Today's forecast: Cloudy with a chance of industrial action. #BoMonStrike pic.twitter.com/pdFhTPG50x — Campbell McConachie (@Campbell_McC) June 8, 2018

Similarly, self-described "worker, anarchist, and shameless agitator" Kieran Bennett posted: "Today's forecast? Industrial action!"

A satellite note even had an acrostic hidden in the text, reading "BOM ON STRIKE".

good to see the #BOMonStrike message getting out pic.twitter.com/ocqobzIIt9 — Anecdotal Cupcake (@EmpiricalMuffin) June 7, 2018

