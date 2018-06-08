Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN)A deputy uses canned goods to catch a supermarket suspect, a "Roseanne" actress breaks her silence on the show's cancellation, and an Amazon delivery driver hides a package for a customer. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.
Deputy beans suspect
When an armed suspect reportedly threatened supermarket employees in Florida, a sheriff's deputy saved the day with quick thinking and a good aim.
'Roseanne' star speaks out
Actress Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene Conner on "Roseanne," said she stands by ABC's decision to cancel the show after star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.
A reporter's pointed question
"How can we believe you?" That's what one reporter asked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders as reporters peppered her with questions about President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani.
The doormat made him do it
An Amazon delivery driver was dropping off a package when he saw instructions written on a doormat. Surveillance footage shows he took the message literally.
Yellowstone geyser erupting
Want to see a geyser erupt? Head to Yellowstone National Park, where your odds are pretty good. Steamboat Geyser erupted for the eighth time since March 15. The last time it had erupted was in 2014.