Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) A deputy uses canned goods to catch a supermarket suspect, a "Roseanne" actress breaks her silence on the show's cancellation, and an Amazon delivery driver hides a package for a customer. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Deputy beans suspect

When an armed suspect reportedly threatened supermarket employees in Florida, a sheriff's deputy saved the day with quick thinking and a good aim.

'Roseanne' star speaks out

Actress Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene Conner on "Roseanne," said she stands by ABC's decision to cancel the show after star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.

