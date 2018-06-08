(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Anthony Bourdain, chef, storyteller and Emmy-winning host of CNN's "Parts Unknown," died of suicide at age 61. President Trump and celebrity chefs remember him and share resources on how to help those who may be at risk of suicide.
-- Trump is in Quebec for the G7 summit, and the day isn't going exactly as planned. He has already canceled his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and has said he will dip out of the climate change session.
-- Trump wants Russia back in the G7. It was suspended from the group in 2014 after annexing Crimea.
-- The pardon fever continues. Trump floated a posthumous pardon for boxer Muhammad Ali. Ali's attorney called it "unnecessary" since the conviction was overturned in 1971.
-- Trump's taking recommendations on who else he should pardon. He's even asking NFL athletes who are protesting the National Anthem for their thoughts.
-- Survivors of the Pulse shooting are suing the city of Orlando and 31 officers. They say some officers stayed outside the club during the massacre and detained uninjured survivors.
-- Apple may manufacture fewer models of its upcoming iPhone. Its message to suppliers could signal that the company is less confident that its next model will be popular.
-- US Air Force B-1 bombers, used in April's air strike against Syria, have been grounded for safety reasons.
-- After winning their first ever Stanley Cup last night, the Washington Capitals made sports history in more than one way.