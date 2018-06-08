Breaking News

Kenya's Kakuma camp will host world's first TEDx in a refugee camp

Idris Mukhtar, for CNN

Updated 2:50 PM ET, Fri June 8, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Every competitor at the 2016 Olympics will have undergone a personal journey to reach Rio. But for some athletes, notably a number of refugee competitors, the path has been truly life changing ...
Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team
Every competitor at the 2016 Olympics will have undergone a personal journey to reach Rio. But for some athletes, notably a number of refugee competitors, the path has been truly life changing ...
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Paul Amotun Lokoro fled war in his home country of South Sudan. Years later, the 24-year-old is aiming to not just compete, but thrive at the Olympic Games.&quot;I want to win a gold,&quot; he says. &quot;If I win the race, I will be famous!&quot;
Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team
Paul Amotun Lokoro: South Sudan, 100mPaul Amotun Lokoro fled war in his home country of South Sudan. Years later, the 24-year-old is aiming to not just compete, but thrive at the Olympic Games."I want to win a gold," he says. "If I win the race, I will be famous!"
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Fourteen years after leaving South Sudan for the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, Rose Nathike Lokonyen is set to line up alongside some of the world&#39;s finest middle distance runners at Rio 2016.
Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team
Rose Nathike Lokonyen: South Sudan, 800mFourteen years after leaving South Sudan for the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, Rose Nathike Lokonyen is set to line up alongside some of the world's finest middle distance runners at Rio 2016.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Pur Biel also fled the Sudanese civil war, arriving at the Kakuma camp in 2005. The 21-year-old cites the prospect of Rio 2016 as &quot;a great moment in my life and a story to my children and grandchildren.&quot;
Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team
Yiech Pur Biel: South Sudan, 800mPur Biel also fled the Sudanese civil war, arriving at the Kakuma camp in 2005. The 21-year-old cites the prospect of Rio 2016 as "a great moment in my life and a story to my children and grandchildren."
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Six years ago, Rami Anis was swimming for Syria at the Asian Games in China. But in 2011, he fled his home of Aleppo to escape bombing.
Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team
Rami Anis: Syria, SwimmingSix years ago, Rami Anis was swimming for Syria at the Asian Games in China. But in 2011, he fled his home of Aleppo to escape bombing.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
His new coach in Belgium believes Anis&#39; place in the Rio 2016 Olympic refugee team is a form of &quot;justice&quot;.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team
Leaving Syria, reaching RioHis new coach in Belgium believes Anis' place in the Rio 2016 Olympic refugee team is a form of "justice".
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Joining Rami on the team is 18-year-old Yusra Mardini, another refugee from Syria who now trains in Germany.
Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team
Yusra Mardini: Swimming, SyriaJoining Rami on the team is 18-year-old Yusra Mardini, another refugee from Syria who now trains in Germany.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Mardini&#39;s coach, Sven Spannekrebs (pictured left here), will be one of the backroom staff joining the refugee team for Rio.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team
Youngest refugee athleteMardini's coach, Sven Spannekrebs (pictured left here), will be one of the backroom staff joining the refugee team for Rio.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Congolese judo athlete Popole Misenga sought asylum in Brazil after the 2013 world championships in Rio. He will be on the official Olympic Refugee Team for the 2016 Games in the same city.
Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team
Popole Misenga: Democratic Republic of Congo, JudoCongolese judo athlete Popole Misenga sought asylum in Brazil after the 2013 world championships in Rio. He will be on the official Olympic Refugee Team for the 2016 Games in the same city.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Misenga, 24, has married a Brazilian and has a young son since being granted asylum. He says Rio is a &quot;magical place&quot; to live.
Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team
New life in RioMisenga, 24, has married a Brazilian and has a young son since being granted asylum. He says Rio is a "magical place" to live.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Anjelina Lohalith, 21, left her home country when she was just eight years old. While her family remain in South Sudan, she will now compete in Rio in the 1500m for the Refugee Olympic Team.
Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team
Anjelina Nadai Lohalith: South Sudan, 1500mAnjelina Lohalith, 21, left her home country when she was just eight years old. While her family remain in South Sudan, she will now compete in Rio in the 1500m for the Refugee Olympic Team.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
36-year-old Yonas Kinde left Ethiopia for Luxembourg in 2012 and immediately pursued his love for running. He soon becoming the best long distance runner in the tiny European country.
Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team
Yonas Kinde: Ethiopia, Marathon36-year-old Yonas Kinde left Ethiopia for Luxembourg in 2012 and immediately pursued his love for running. He soon becoming the best long distance runner in the tiny European country.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Just 13-years-old when he left his home, Chiengjiek managed to avoid the fate of South Sudan&#39;s child soldiers. He reached Kenya&#39;s Kakuma camp in 2002, quickly capitalizing on his athletic talents despite a lack of top class facilities.
Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team
James Nyang Chiengjiek: South Sudan, 400mJust 13-years-old when he left his home, Chiengjiek managed to avoid the fate of South Sudan's child soldiers. He reached Kenya's Kakuma camp in 2002, quickly capitalizing on his athletic talents despite a lack of top class facilities.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Raheleh Asemani, formerly a taekwondo athlete for Iran, &lt;em&gt;was&lt;/em&gt; on the shortlist for the Olympic Refugee Team -- but will now compete for Belgium in Rio having been granted citizenship.
Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team
Beyond the teamRaheleh Asemani, formerly a taekwondo athlete for Iran, was on the shortlist for the Olympic Refugee Team -- but will now compete for Belgium in Rio having been granted citizenship.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
For many years, Kenyan marathon runner Tegla Loroupe has been using athletics to work toward peace in Africa. Five of the Olympic Refugee Team are South Sudanese refugees from her foundation&#39;s training center, and she will be the team&#39;s chef de mission.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team
Woman behind the teamFor many years, Kenyan marathon runner Tegla Loroupe has been using athletics to work toward peace in Africa. Five of the Olympic Refugee Team are South Sudanese refugees from her foundation's training center, and she will be the team's chef de mission.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
MisengaRefugee Olympic team Paul AmotunRefugee Olympic team Rose Nathika Olympic refugee team Yiech Pur Biel Rio 2016Olympic refugee team Rami Anis Olympics refugee team Rami Anis syrian swimmer Olympics refugee team Yusra Mardini syria germany swimmerOlympics refugee team Yusra Mardini syria germany swimmer and coach Sven SpannekrebsOlympics refugee team Popole MisengaOlympics refugee team Popole Misenga and sonOlympic refugee team Anjelina NadaiRefugee olympic team yonas kindeRedguee olympic team James Nyang Chiengjiek, Olympic refugee team Raheleh Asemani belgium taekwondo Olympics refugee team Tegla Loroupe chef de mission of team

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN)The first ever TEDx event in a refugee camp will be held at the Kakuma refugee camp in northwest Kenya on Saturday June 9.

Kakuma is home to over 186 000 refugees from 14 countries and at the TEDx event former and current refugees will come together to share stories of resilience and inspiration with a global audience.
Olympic refugee team greeted as heroes on return to Kenya camp
Olympic refugee team greeted as heroes on return to Kenya camp
Kakuma, a small town in North West, Kenya will receive more than 250 high profile guests at an event that will be streamed all over the world.
"We want the world to experience the phenomenal lives that the refugees are living' said TEDx Kakuma Camp co-curator Melisa Flemming. "And we hope to change the narrative about refugees. It's no longer a story of surviving but also thriving, there is so much happening here. There is so much talent."
    The inspiring story of Kenyan inmate who got a UK law diploma from behind bars
    The inspiring story of Kenyan inmate who got a UK law diploma from behind bars
    Kakuma was set up in the remote Turkana region in 1992 to serve Sudanese refugees and is now home to those displaced by wars across Africa.
    Read More
    They mostly come from Somalia, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Uganda and Rwanda, according to the UNHCR.

    World class stage

    Speakers at the event include Pur Biel, the 23-year-old Sudanese runner who arrived in the camp as a child and in 2016 participated in the first Refugee Olympic team, Mercy Aukot, a Sudanese social worker, Aminah Rwimo an international award-winning Congolese film-maker as well as the first hijabi model to grace fashion's top runways, Halima Aden.
    "We have refugee speakers who have never spoken on this kind of a global platform before," said co-organizer Dana Hughes. "They've really started to believe in themselves. It's been incredible to watch them gain confidence to come to the point where they can share their stories on a world-class stage."
    The speakers will explore the theme 'Thrive,' which is also about how refugees can change, not only their lives, but also the communities in which they live.
    "We chose Kakuma because it is a representation of the old and the new," said Flemming.
    Saturday's event will be held in a specially-erected tent venue in the forecourt of a Kakuma Camp school.
    Thirty-eight tonnes of equipment had to be transported to the remote site by a convoy of trucks amid heavy flash floods , UNHCR said.
    Read more: TEDx connects Africans