World Oceans Day 2018 -- the live blog
Updated 6:17 PM ET, Thu June 7, 2018
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)From Paris to Hong Kong, and Quito to Malé, on June 8, 2018, students around the world are celebrating World Oceans Day by taking part in CNN's #ZeroPlasticLunch.
We asked people to strip single-use plastics from their lunches, and replace them with environmentally alternatives, and encouraged schools to ban plastic straws for our #TheLastStraw campaign.
Elsewhere, organizations are hosting beach cleanups and marches, launching eco-friendly plastic alternatives and announcing campaigns to save our oceans from plastics.
Read our live coverage to see how the day is unfolding.