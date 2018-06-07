World Oceans Day 2018 -- the live blog

(CNN) From Paris to Hong Kong, and Quito to Malé, on June 8, 2018, students around the world are celebrating World Oceans Day by taking part in CNN's #ZeroPlasticLunch.

We asked people to strip single-use plastics from their lunches, and replace them with environmentally alternatives, and encouraged schools to ban plastic straws for our #TheLastStraw campaign.

Elsewhere, organizations are hosting beach cleanups and marches, launching eco-friendly plastic alternatives and announcing campaigns to save our oceans from plastics.

Read our live coverage to see how the day is unfolding.