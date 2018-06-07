The week in 23 photos

Photographers focus on the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft as it blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, June 6. The spacecraft was carrying three astronauts to the International Space Station.
Seo Sang-Ho mourns at the grave of his brother, Seo Sang-Ok, at the national cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, June 6. It was Memorial Day in South Korea. Seo Sang-Ok died during the Korean War.
Models in Kisumu, Kenya, prepare to present eco-fashion at an event organized by the United Nations Environment Program on Thursday, May 31. Recycled and biodegradable materials were showcased during the event.
Pop star Taylor Swift performs at Soldier Field in Chicago on Friday, June 1.
Lava from the Kilauea volcano flows on the outskirts of Pahoa, Hawaii, on Tuesday, June 5. More than 80 homes have been destroyed since the volcano erupted in early May.
People sleep at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, June 4, as they wait for iftar, the sundown meal that breaks fast during the holy month of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until dusk.
Henri van Breda arrives at the High Court in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday, June 7. Van Breda was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his parents and brother.
People wave prior to their release from the Helicoide prison in Caracas, Venezuela, on Friday, June 1. In a gesture aimed at uniting the fractured nation, Venezuelan officials released 39 jailed activists who government opponents consider to be political prisoners.
Newlywed couples play a game after a mass wedding ceremony at China's Harbin Institute of Technology on Saturday, June 2.
Pilot Hugo Varela walks inside his hot-air balloon as it inflates in Gijon, Spain, on Saturday, June 2.