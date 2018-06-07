Photos: The week in 23 photos Police officers carry a wounded man in the Guatemalan village of El Rodeo after the eruption of the Fuego volcano on Sunday, June 3. Dozens of people were killed. Hide Caption 1 of 23

Photographers focus on the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft as it blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, June 6. The spacecraft was carrying three astronauts to the International Space Station.

US President Donald Trump arrives for a "Celebration of America" event at the White House on Tuesday, June 5. The event was held in lieu of a celebration for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Trump canceled that, he said, after only a small group of players had decided to come.

Seo Sang-Ho mourns at the grave of his brother, Seo Sang-Ok, at the national cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, June 6. It was Memorial Day in South Korea. Seo Sang-Ok died during the Korean War.

Models in Kisumu, Kenya, prepare to present eco-fashion at an event organized by the United Nations Environment Program on Thursday, May 31. Recycled and biodegradable materials were showcased during the event.

Shoes pay tribute to Hurricane Maria victims at the Capitol building in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday, June 1. An estimated 4,645 people died in Hurricane Maria and its aftermath, according to an academic report published last month in a prestigious medical journal. That figure dwarfs Puerto Rico's official death toll of 64.

A relative of Palestinian nurse Razan al-Najjar mourns for Najjar during her funeral in Khan Younes, Gaza, on Saturday, June 2. WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency, described Najjar, 21, as a "volunteering paramedic" and said she was killed by Israeli snipers while providing first aid to injured protesters at the fence that separates the territory from Israel. The Israeli military, in its preliminary investigation, said soldiers didn't directly fire at Najjar. They were firing at other demonstrators, according to the investigation, which is still ongoing.

A body is covered in volcanic ash in the Guatemalan village of San Miguel Los Lotes on Monday, June 4. See more photos from the Fuego volcano and its aftermath

Pop star Taylor Swift performs at Soldier Field in Chicago on Friday, June 1.

Lava from the Kilauea volcano flows on the outskirts of Pahoa, Hawaii, on Tuesday, June 5. More than 80 homes have been destroyed since the volcano erupted in early May.

A man representing the devil jumps over babies Sunday, June 3, during a festival in the Spanish village of Castrillo de Murcia. The baby jumping festival has been taking place since 1620. The custom is believed to provide the babies protection, according to National Geographic.

Rapper Kanye West dances around a bonfire at his album-listening party in Moran, Wyoming, on Thursday, May 31. "Ye" is his eighth album.

On Friday, June 1, friends and family members say goodbye to Francisco Reyes, a 34-year-old man who was fatally shot during an anti-government protest in Nicaragua. Nicaraguan police forces have cracked down on a series of demonstrations in recent weeks, killing nearly 100 people and injuring hundreds more, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. The Nicaraguan government has reported a significantly lower death toll.

People sleep at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, June 4, as they wait for iftar, the sundown meal that breaks fast during the holy month of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until dusk.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, June 7. It was their second meeting in less than two months to discuss Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Henri van Breda arrives at the High Court in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday, June 7. Van Breda was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his parents and brother.

People wave prior to their release from the Helicoide prison in Caracas, Venezuela, on Friday, June 1. In a gesture aimed at uniting the fractured nation, Venezuelan officials released 39 jailed activists who government opponents consider to be political prisoners.

Newlywed couples play a game after a mass wedding ceremony at China's Harbin Institute of Technology on Saturday, June 2.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein exits a courtroom in New York after pleading not guilty to two counts of rape on Tuesday, June 5. Weinstein surrendered to authorities on May 25, seven months after The New Yorker and The New York Times published accounts from several women accusing him of various forms of sexual misconduct. Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sexual activity.

Police officers scuffle with an activist carrying a mock coffin during a protest in Kampala, Uganda, on Tuesday, June 5. Activists are protesting a spate of kidnappings and murders in the country by dumping coffins outside the country's parliament building.

Pilot Hugo Varela walks inside his hot-air balloon as it inflates in Gijon, Spain, on Saturday, June 2.