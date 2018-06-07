Breaking News

The week in 23 photos

Updated 9:11 PM ET, Thu June 7, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Police officers carry a wounded man in the Guatemalan village of El Rodeo after the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/03/americas/gallery/guatemala-volcano/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;eruption of the Fuego volcano&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, June 3. Dozens of people were killed.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
Police officers carry a wounded man in the Guatemalan village of El Rodeo after the eruption of the Fuego volcano on Sunday, June 3. Dozens of people were killed.
Hide Caption
1 of 23
Photographers focus on the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft as it blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, June 6. The spacecraft was carrying three astronauts to the International Space Station.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
Photographers focus on the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft as it blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, June 6. The spacecraft was carrying three astronauts to the International Space Station.
Hide Caption
2 of 23
US President Donald Trump arrives for a &quot;Celebration of America&quot; event at the White House on Tuesday, June 5. The event was held in lieu of a celebration for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/04/politics/trump-eagles-nfl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump canceled that,&lt;/a&gt; he said, after only a small group of players had decided to come.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
US President Donald Trump arrives for a "Celebration of America" event at the White House on Tuesday, June 5. The event was held in lieu of a celebration for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Trump canceled that, he said, after only a small group of players had decided to come.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
Seo Sang-Ho mourns at the grave of his brother, Seo Sang-Ok, at the national cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, June 6. It was Memorial Day in South Korea. Seo Sang-Ok died during the Korean War.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
Seo Sang-Ho mourns at the grave of his brother, Seo Sang-Ok, at the national cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, June 6. It was Memorial Day in South Korea. Seo Sang-Ok died during the Korean War.
Hide Caption
4 of 23
Models in Kisumu, Kenya, prepare to present eco-fashion at an event organized by the United Nations Environment Program on Thursday, May 31. Recycled and biodegradable materials were showcased during the event.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
Models in Kisumu, Kenya, prepare to present eco-fashion at an event organized by the United Nations Environment Program on Thursday, May 31. Recycled and biodegradable materials were showcased during the event.
Hide Caption
5 of 23
Shoes pay tribute to Hurricane Maria victims at the Capitol building in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday, June 1. An estimated 4,645 people died in Hurricane Maria and its aftermath, according to an academic report &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/29/us/puerto-rico-hurricane-maria-death-toll/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;published last month&lt;/a&gt; in a prestigious medical journal. That figure dwarfs Puerto Rico&#39;s official death toll of 64.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
Shoes pay tribute to Hurricane Maria victims at the Capitol building in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday, June 1. An estimated 4,645 people died in Hurricane Maria and its aftermath, according to an academic report published last month in a prestigious medical journal. That figure dwarfs Puerto Rico's official death toll of 64.
Hide Caption
6 of 23
A relative of Palestinian nurse &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/03/middleeast/razan-al-najjar-gaza-nurse-killed/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Razan al-Najjar&lt;/a&gt; mourns for Najjar during her funeral in Khan Younes, Gaza, on Saturday, June 2. &lt;a href=&quot;http://english.wafa.ps/page.aspx?id=bvOQpza97959177525abvOQpz&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;WAFA,&lt;/a&gt; the official Palestinian news agency, described Najjar, 21, as a &quot;volunteering paramedic&quot; and said she was killed by Israeli snipers while providing first aid to injured protesters at the fence that separates the territory from Israel. The Israeli military, in its preliminary investigation, said soldiers didn&#39;t directly fire at Najjar. They were firing at other demonstrators, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/gaza-medic-killed-on-border-wasn-t-intentionally-shot-by-israeli-soldiers-army-finds-1.6153182&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the investigation,&lt;/a&gt; which is still ongoing.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
A relative of Palestinian nurse Razan al-Najjar mourns for Najjar during her funeral in Khan Younes, Gaza, on Saturday, June 2. WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency, described Najjar, 21, as a "volunteering paramedic" and said she was killed by Israeli snipers while providing first aid to injured protesters at the fence that separates the territory from Israel. The Israeli military, in its preliminary investigation, said soldiers didn't directly fire at Najjar. They were firing at other demonstrators, according to the investigation, which is still ongoing.
Hide Caption
7 of 23
A body is covered in volcanic ash in the Guatemalan village of San Miguel Los Lotes on Monday, June 4. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/03/americas/gallery/guatemala-volcano/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos from the Fuego volcano and its aftermath&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 23 photos
A body is covered in volcanic ash in the Guatemalan village of San Miguel Los Lotes on Monday, June 4. See more photos from the Fuego volcano and its aftermath
Hide Caption
8 of 23
Pop star Taylor Swift performs at Soldier Field in Chicago on Friday, June 1.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
Pop star Taylor Swift performs at Soldier Field in Chicago on Friday, June 1.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
Former US President George H.W. Bush, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/04/politics/george-hw-bush-hospital/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in a Maine hospital&lt;/a&gt; to be treated for low blood pressure, passes the time by reading a book about his relationship with his late wife, Barbara. &quot;Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/GeorgeHWBush/status/1002586726483877890&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bush tweeted on Friday, June 1.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/17/politics/barbara-bush-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Barbara Bush died in April&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 92.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
Former US President George H.W. Bush, in a Maine hospital to be treated for low blood pressure, passes the time by reading a book about his relationship with his late wife, Barbara. "Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning," Bush tweeted on Friday, June 1. "Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life." Barbara Bush died in April at the age of 92.
Hide Caption
10 of 23
Lava from the Kilauea volcano flows on the outskirts of Pahoa, Hawaii, on Tuesday, June 5. More than 80 homes have been destroyed since the volcano erupted in early May.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
Lava from the Kilauea volcano flows on the outskirts of Pahoa, Hawaii, on Tuesday, June 5. More than 80 homes have been destroyed since the volcano erupted in early May.
Hide Caption
11 of 23
A man representing the devil jumps over babies Sunday, June 3, during a festival in the Spanish village of Castrillo de Murcia. The baby jumping festival has been taking place since 1620. The custom is believed to provide the babies protection, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/destinations/europe/spain/el-colacho-baby-jumping-festival-murcia-spain/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to National Geographic.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 23 photos
A man representing the devil jumps over babies Sunday, June 3, during a festival in the Spanish village of Castrillo de Murcia. The baby jumping festival has been taking place since 1620. The custom is believed to provide the babies protection, according to National Geographic.
Hide Caption
12 of 23
Rapper Kanye West dances around a bonfire at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/01/entertainment/kanye-west-new-album/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his album-listening party&lt;/a&gt; in Moran, Wyoming, on Thursday, May 31. &quot;Ye&quot; is his eighth album.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
Rapper Kanye West dances around a bonfire at his album-listening party in Moran, Wyoming, on Thursday, May 31. "Ye" is his eighth album.
Hide Caption
13 of 23
On Friday, June 1, friends and family members say goodbye to Francisco Reyes, a 34-year-old man who was fatally shot during an anti-government protest in Nicaragua. Nicaraguan police forces &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/07/politics/state-department-travel-restrictions-nicaraguan-officials/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;have cracked down&lt;/a&gt; on a series of demonstrations in recent weeks, killing nearly 100 people and injuring hundreds more, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. The Nicaraguan government has reported a significantly lower death toll.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
On Friday, June 1, friends and family members say goodbye to Francisco Reyes, a 34-year-old man who was fatally shot during an anti-government protest in Nicaragua. Nicaraguan police forces have cracked down on a series of demonstrations in recent weeks, killing nearly 100 people and injuring hundreds more, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. The Nicaraguan government has reported a significantly lower death toll.
Hide Caption
14 of 23
People sleep at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, June 4, as they wait for iftar, the sundown meal that breaks fast during the holy month of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until dusk.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
People sleep at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, June 4, as they wait for iftar, the sundown meal that breaks fast during the holy month of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until dusk.
Hide Caption
15 of 23
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, June 7. It was &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/07/politics/shinzo-abe-donald-trump/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;their second meeting in less than two months&lt;/a&gt; to discuss Trump&#39;s upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, June 7. It was their second meeting in less than two months to discuss Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Hide Caption
16 of 23
Henri van Breda arrives at the High Court in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday, June 7. Van Breda was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his parents and brother.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
Henri van Breda arrives at the High Court in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday, June 7. Van Breda was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his parents and brother.
Hide Caption
17 of 23
People wave prior to their release from the Helicoide prison in Caracas, Venezuela, on Friday, June 1. In a gesture aimed at uniting the fractured nation, Venezuelan officials released 39 jailed activists who government opponents consider to be political prisoners.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
People wave prior to their release from the Helicoide prison in Caracas, Venezuela, on Friday, June 1. In a gesture aimed at uniting the fractured nation, Venezuelan officials released 39 jailed activists who government opponents consider to be political prisoners.
Hide Caption
18 of 23
Newlywed couples play a game after a mass wedding ceremony at China&#39;s Harbin Institute of Technology on Saturday, June 2.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
Newlywed couples play a game after a mass wedding ceremony at China's Harbin Institute of Technology on Saturday, June 2.
Hide Caption
19 of 23
Film producer Harvey Weinstein exits a courtroom in New York after &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/05/us/harvey-weinstein-arraignment/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pleading not guilty&lt;/a&gt; to two counts of rape on Tuesday, June 5. Weinstein surrendered to authorities on May 25, seven months after The New Yorker and The New York Times published accounts from several women accusing him of various forms of sexual misconduct. Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sexual activity.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
Film producer Harvey Weinstein exits a courtroom in New York after pleading not guilty to two counts of rape on Tuesday, June 5. Weinstein surrendered to authorities on May 25, seven months after The New Yorker and The New York Times published accounts from several women accusing him of various forms of sexual misconduct. Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sexual activity.
Hide Caption
20 of 23
Police officers scuffle with an activist carrying a mock coffin during a protest in Kampala, Uganda, on Tuesday, June 5. Activists are protesting a spate of kidnappings and murders in the country &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/06/africa/ugandan-activists-parliament-coffin/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;by dumping coffins outside the country&#39;s parliament building.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 23 photos
Police officers scuffle with an activist carrying a mock coffin during a protest in Kampala, Uganda, on Tuesday, June 5. Activists are protesting a spate of kidnappings and murders in the country by dumping coffins outside the country's parliament building.
Hide Caption
21 of 23
Pilot Hugo Varela walks inside his hot-air balloon as it inflates in Gijon, Spain, on Saturday, June 2.
Photos: The week in 23 photos
Pilot Hugo Varela walks inside his hot-air balloon as it inflates in Gijon, Spain, on Saturday, June 2.
Hide Caption
22 of 23
People enjoy a drink on an open-top bus as they attend horse races in Epson, England, on Saturday, June 2. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/05/31/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0601/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 16 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 23 photos
People enjoy a drink on an open-top bus as they attend horse races in Epson, England, on Saturday, June 2. See last week in 16 photos
Hide Caption
23 of 23
01 week in photos 060802 week in photos 060803 week in photos 060804 week in photos 060805 week in photos 060806 week in photos 0608 RESTRICTED07 week in photos 0608 RESTRICTED08 week in photos 060809 week in photos 0608 RESTRICTED10 week in photos 060811 week in photos 0608 RESTRICTED12 week in photos 060813 week in photos 0608 RESTRICTED14 week in photos 060815 week in photos 0608 RESTRICTED16 week in photos 060817 week in photos 060818 week in photos 060819 week in photos 0608 RESTRICTED20 week in photos 060821 week in photos 060822 week in photos 060823 week in photos 0608
Take a look at 23 photos of the week from May 31 through June 7.